× The Chicago Blackhawks will honor Dave Bolland with “One More Shift”

Two-time Stanley Cup Champion, Dave Bolland will return to the United Center this Friday to take “One More Shift” with the Chicago Blackhawks. He joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to talk about what an honor it is to be back in Chicago among die-hard Blackhawks fans.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3689479/3689479_2019-10-18-005419.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!