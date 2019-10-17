× Steve Cochran Full Show 10.17.19 | First Day of Chicago Teachers Strike

On this episode, the concentrated topic was the CPS teachers strike. More than 25,000 teachers and support staff strike and the impact on the city from this action is expected to be very significant. The show starts off with the Top 6 @ 6 followed by Chuck Todd from NBC’s Meet the Press. Northwestern Football Coach, Pat Fitzgerald joins the show to talk about tomorrow nights game against Ohio State. Plus Pat Brady, Former Chairman for The Republican Party and Political Analyst, Eric Adelstein discuss the death of Elijah Cummings and the latest news in politics. Dean Richards is back from New York and has all the updates on entertainment. Whether you enjoy hugs or not, we’ve all experienced at least one awkward hug and author, Emily Flake joins the show to talk about some of those hugs from the book she wrote – “That Was Awkward.” Plus Chicago Blackhawks analyst, Troy Murray joins the show in the final hour to talk about the new bobble heads that will be given away during the Blackhawks game against the Capitals. They wrap the show with a live press conference from Mayor Lori Lightfoot answering questions from reporters.

Listen to the podcast here: