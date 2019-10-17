× Roe Conn Full Show (10/16/19): Ald. Reilly explains where in downtown Chicago you’ll be able to buy recreational marijuana, Connor Murphy on the Hawks first season win, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, October 16th, 2019:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley has an update on contract negotiations between the Chicago Teachers Union & Chicago Public Schools; Ald. Brendan Reilly(42nd) explains new zoning regulations that would allow for recreational marijuana sales in the River North area & whether-or-not Lake Shore Drive should be renamed in honor of Jean Baptiste Point du Sable; Former Syrian CIA operator Bob Baer breaks down what’s happening on the ground in Syria; WGN’s Ryan Burrow has another update on whether-or-not teachers will go on strike in Chicago; The Top Five@5 feats. Chicago Bears quaterback Mitch Trubisky talking about his health; LIVE coverage of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot laying out CPS’ plan for keeping students safe during the teacher’s strike; And Blackhawks defensemen Connor Murphy talks about the team’s start to the season.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3689157/3689157_2019-10-17-012957.64kmono.mp3

