Childcare and Camp Options During 2019 CPS Teachers’ Strike

Nick Digilio 10.17.19 | Reviews of Watchmen and Batwoman, Movies That Made You Leave the Theater, Popular Halloween Costumes for 2019

Posted 5:44 AM, October 17, 2019, by , Updated at 05:41AM, October 17, 2019

Nick Digilio enjoys a JoJo display at his local Jewel-Osco. (photo taken by Nick's Dad)

Hour 1:

+ TV Talk with Dan Fienberg

Hour 2:

+ TV Talk with Dan Fienberg (cont.)

+ Update on Tom’s month of horror movies

Hour 3:

+ Movies That Made You Leave the Theater

Hour 4:

+ Movies That Made You Leave the Theater (cont.)

+ Popular Halloween Costumes for 2019

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our iTunes page.  Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.