× Mr. Hollywood knows what should be next on your entertainment radar!

Entertainment reporter for WGN-TV Dean Richards joins Bill and Wendy to review movies “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” and “Zombieland: Double Tap”. Listen in as Dean breaks down and gives his 2 cents on the latest movies to hit the box office this movie watching season.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.