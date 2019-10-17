Mr. Hollywood knows what should be next on your entertainment radar!

Childcare and Camp Options During 2019 CPS Teachers’ Strike

Posted 4:39 PM, October 17, 2019, by

Dean Richards (WGN-TV)

Entertainment reporter for WGN-TV Dean Richards joins Bill and Wendy to review movies “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil” and “Zombieland: Double Tap”. Listen in as Dean breaks down and gives his 2 cents on the latest movies to hit the box office this movie watching season.

