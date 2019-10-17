× Live taping of Hoge and Jahns from Kroll’s South Loop – Nov 7

Join Adam Hoge (WGN Radio and WGN-TV Chicago Bears Insider) and Adam Jahns (Senior Writer for The Athletic) for a live taping of their podcast “Hoge and Jahns” from Kroll’s South Loop on Thursday, November 7 from 7pm-9pm.

Hoge and Jahns will discuss the latest news and conversation around Chicago’s football team. You’ll be able to ask them questions, too!

Enjoy a variety of Goose Island beers and enter to win a pair of tickets to the Chicago Bears vs. Detroit Lions game on November 10, courtesy of Goose Island.

About Kroll’s South Loop

Watch the game, have a family dinner, meet the girls for wine. Kroll’s is your South Loop neighborhood bar and grill offering daily drink specials and an extensive beer and wine list, serving a list of 99 beers with an excellent specialty beer selection. Serving lunch, dinner and late night menu of classic American-style food, including charcoal-grilled hamburgers, sandwiches, wraps, pizzas and more.

Kroll’s South Loop is located at 1736 S. Michigan Avenue.

The Hoge and Jahns live podcast taping from Kroll’s is sponsored by Goose Island.