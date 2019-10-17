× Ken Smith Full Show 10.16.19 | The Marni Yang story continues, Money Expert Danetha Doe, Prairie Grass Cafe and Photographer Barry Butler

Ken Smith is in for tonight’s Nightside as we welcome the Children of Marni Yang who was accused in the controversial murder trial surrounding ex-Chicago Bear Shaun Gayle’s pregnant lover. Then, Money expert Danetha Doe calls in to share helpful tips surrounding credit cards and keeping financially secure. Photographer Barry Butlers work can be seen all over the city and now in a brand new calendar! Barry joins Ken Smith to chat about how he got in to the popular artform. And finally, we speak to Prairie Grass Cafe’s Sara Stengner co-owner and friend Tracey Vowel (Chef/farmer and owner) of Three Sisters Garden. Sarah is a founding board member of Green City Market and Tracey was a longtime board member and sells at Green City Market.