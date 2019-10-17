× Jarrett Payton with a Chicago Bears season update!

Sports anchor for WGN-TV Jarrett Payton join Bill and Wendy for a Bears update. The Chicago Bears come off their bye week with a home game against the Saints. So listen in as Jarrett breaks down the season thus far, what this bye week happening so early into the season could do for the Bears and what could change for the Bears now that Mitchell Trubisky practicing again.

For Week 7, the Chicago Bears will take on the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field. Kickoff for the game is at 3:25pm on the NFL Network.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.