It’s NEVER too early to get your Christmas Tree!

It’s not to early to start shopping for you Christmas tree, so head on over to Treetime! Bill and Wendy are joined with the Owners of Treetime Christmas Creations Joe and Laurie Kane. Listen is as Joe and Laurie tell us what’s new, why you should get a Treetime tree.

Treetime is offering two types of design classes:

Workshops – Deck the Halls: An Evening of DIY + Mingling – Create the perfect holiday décor. Enjoy complimentary holiday cocktails and nibbles or BYOB. Pre-registration required at Eventbrite.com

Thu Oct 24th Holiday Door Swag 6-8 p.m. – $40

Thu Nov 7th Wreaths! 6-8 p.m. -24” Wreath $50/ 30” Wreath $70

Thu Nov 14th Holiday Mantle/Table Piece 6-8 p.m. – $65

Free Classes- How To Classes: Inspiration & Tips for Easy Decorating

Sat Nov 2nd A Festive Entryway 2-2:30 p.m. – Free

Christmas Tree Set-Up Tricks 2:30-3 p.m. -Free

Sat Nov 9th Mantle Magic 2-3 p.m. – Free

Sun Nov 17th Christmas Tree Make-Over 2-3 p.m. – Free

Sat Nov 23rd A Festive Entryway 2-2:30 p.m. – Free

Christmas Tree Set-Up Tricks 2:30-3 p.m. -Free

