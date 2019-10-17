× Hoge and Jahns: Week 7 Bears-Saints, NFL Preview

The bye week is officially over! Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns get you ready for this weekend’s contest against the New Orleans Saints. They discuss quarterback Mitchell Trubisky being a full participant in practice, as well as a reason why receiver Anthony Miller may be ready to break out. The guys talk about star defensive lineman, Akiem Hicks, being placed on injured reserve and why it may be a good thing. The guys also have details on where the next live podcast will take place, and wrap the show with picks against the spread for NFL and college football games.