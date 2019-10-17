× Happy 100th Anniversary Goodwill!

Bill and Wendy are joined with Chief Marketing Officer at Goodwill Industries of Southeastern Wisconsin and Metropolitan Chicago Pat Boelter. Listen in as Pat tells us about the Goodwill Tree Trade-in Sale. Pat also tells us why is this drive important to Goodwill, how are the dollars used from the sale of the trees that you collect and why should our listeners go and shop at Goodwill.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.