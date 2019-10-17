Childcare and Camp Options During 2019 CPS Teachers’ Strike

Does Angelina Jolie cast the perfect spell in “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”? Richard Roeper has your review right here!

Angelina Jolie in "Maleficent: Mistress of Evil" (courtesy of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Richard Roeper, Chicago Sun-Times film critic, and regular contributor to The Roe Conn Show joins us to review this week’s film releases:

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”- starring Angelina Jolie, and Michelle Pfeiffer.

“Zombieland: Double Tap”- starring Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisenberg, Emma Stone, and Bill Murray.

“Living With Yourself”- a Netflix series starring Paul Rudd.

