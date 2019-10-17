Chicago Teachers Union Vice President: “there’s not going to be school on Friday” but “happily we’ve finally got some class size language in writing”
Chicago Teachers Union Vice President Stacy Davis Gates joins Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes to talk about the latest sticking points in negotiations between her union and the Chicago Public Schools. Gates sounds optimistic that a deal will get done and highlights some movement on being made on the class sizes & compensation.
