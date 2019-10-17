Childcare and Camp Options During 2019 CPS Teachers’ Strike

Chicago Teachers Union Vice President: “there’s not going to be school on Friday” but “happily we’ve finally got some class size language in writing”

Posted 4:19 PM, October 17, 2019, by , Updated at 04:18PM, October 17, 2019

FILE - This Sept. 10, 2012 file photo shows Chicago teachers walk walking a picket line outside a school in Chicago. (AP Photo/M. Spencer Green, File)

Chicago Teachers Union Vice President Stacy Davis Gates joins Roe Conn & Anna Davlantes to talk about the latest sticking points in negotiations between her union and the Chicago Public Schools. Gates sounds optimistic that a deal will get done and highlights some movement on being made on the class sizes & compensation.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.