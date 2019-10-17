Striking teachers and support staff pose for a group shot outside the John J. Pershing Magnet School on the first day of their strike in the city's Bronzeville neighborhood Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, in Chicago. Chicago teachers went on strike Thursday, marching on picket lines after failing to reach a contract deal with the nation's third-largest school district in a dispute that canceled classes for more than 300,000 students. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Chicago Teachers Union Spokesperson Chris Geovanis: “This is about…exploding class sizes, a dire shortage of school nurses and social workers”
Chicago Teachers Union Communications Director Chris Geovanis joins John Williams to emphasize the reason teachers are on strike today. And she responds to Chicago Public Schools CEO Janice Jackson’s comments on the show today.