2x Stanley Cup Champ Dave Bolland prepares for “One More Shift” w/the Blackhawks

Posted 7:42 PM, October 17, 2019, by , Updated at 07:41PM, October 17, 2019
Dave Bolland kisses the Stanley Cup. — Scott Strazzante, Chicago Tribune

Two-time Stanley Cup Champion, Dave Bolland will return to the United Center this Friday to take “One More Shift” with the Chicago Blackhawks. He joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to talk about what an honor it is to be back in Chicago among die-hard Blackhawks fans.

