Bill and Wendy Full Show 10.17.19: It's tree time at Treetime!

Bill and Wendy are coming at you live from Barrington at Treetime! To kick off the show Bill and Wendy are joined with the owners of Treetime Christmas Creations, Joe and Laurie Kane. Then they are joined with the Chief Marketing Officer at Goodwill Industries, Pat Boelter. On the latter half of the show we get a Chicago Bears season update from Jarrett Payton. To close out the show Bill and Wendy get visited by WGN’s very own Dean Richards.

