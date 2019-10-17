× An Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann Special: Stories and conversations about those living with Alzheimer’s

Tonight on Extension 720: Stories of those living with Alzheimer’s and dementia. The full show is dedicated to those living with it, those who give care and the people fighting to find a cure. It’s no longer something that happens to someone else. It affects all of us. Joining us in-studio from the Alzheimer’s Association Illinois Chapter are Melanie Chavin, Chief Programs Officer, Melissa Tucker, Director, Family Services, and Patrick Reedy, Chapter Executive Director.

We also hear from Ruth Drew, Director of Information and Support Services, about the tireless work that goes on at the Alzheimer’s Association call center.

Reagan Hogherty tells the heartbreaking story of taking care of his father, Dennis, who recently died after a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s.

Jim Butler is in the early stages of Alzheimer’s and talks about the diagnosis, his experience with the disease and why he’s optimistic about the rest of his life.

Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton shares her story of being a caregiver for her mother, Velma, who suffered from Alzheimer’s. She talks about the funding that is needed to combat the disease and her statewide tour to help raise awareness of Alzheimer’s and how we can fight this disease.

We also hear from you, our listeners. Our expert panel is here to answer all of your questions about Alzheimer’s.

