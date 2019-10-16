× Yusef Salaam talks about his life after exoneration, healing, and racism in the criminal justice system

In 1989, Yusef Salaam, Korey Wise, Antron McCay, Raymond Santana, Kevin Richardson, were teenagers when they were arrested in connection with the attack of Trisha Meili, a 28-year-old jogger was brutally assaulted and raped in New York’s Central Park. They became widely known as the Central Park Five. In 2002, after the Central Park Five spent between seven and 13 years of their lives behind bars, the convictions of the five men were overturned after the real rapist came forward and confessed to the crime and his DNA evidence. Bill and Wendy speak to Salaam about his experience before and after Netflixʼs ‘When They See Us’, which was based on the Central Park 5 case.

Salaam will be speaking at Chicago Ideas on Thursday, October 17th from Noon-1:30 p.m. at the Harris Theater.

Tickets are $15 dollars and they can be purchased at www.chicagoideas.com

