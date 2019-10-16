× Wintrust Business Lunch 10/16/19: Sr Financial Abuse, Search Inc., & Governor Pritzker’s Taxes

Steve Bertrand, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from how to spot financial elder abuse to where Governor Pritzker stands on taxing the super wealthy (including himself).

Segment 1: (At 00:00) Terry Savage, Publisher at TerrySavage.com, reviewed the so-so market performance today and shared her wisdom on financial elder abuse and how to recognize it.

Segment 2: (At 11:54) Beth Valukas, CEO of Search Inc., is this month’s Wintrust Community Leader and she shared the story of how Search Inc. has become a trusted resource for disabled persons and their families since 1968.

Segment 3: (At 19:31) Frank Sennett, Director of Digital Strategy at Crain’s, took a dive into the tax history of Governer Pritzker after he released his tax returns and his plan to tax super wealthy residents at a much higher rate than before.