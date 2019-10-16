Childcare and Camp Options During 2019 CPS Teachers’ Strike

The Many Ways Technology Can Help You In A Natural Disaster

Posted 11:48 AM, October 16, 2019, by
How to prepare for a natural disaster, What is natural disaster, Epson Fastfoto ff 680w, Epson Fastfoto ff 680w Photo Scanner Review, MasonVeraPaine, Mason Paine, MasonVeraPaine.com, Unabridged Millennial, Millennial, WGNRadio.com, MVP.Show, Chicago, Illinois, WGN Radio, Lifestyle, Team MVP

Natural Disaster Photo Courtesy of ComFreak of Pixabay

Every year people across the world experience some form of a natural disaster. Whether it be fire, flood, hurricane or tornado. When it comes to natural disaster there are things you can’t replicate or replace; joining me to explain how technology can help you in your time of need during a natural disaster is Epson product manager of scanners David Hawkes.

For more information about Epson and their various products visit: Epson.com
For more information about the FastFoto FF-680W visit: Fastfoto.com

Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.