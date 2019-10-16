The Many Ways Technology Can Help You In A Natural Disaster
Every year people across the world experience some form of a natural disaster. Whether it be fire, flood, hurricane or tornado. When it comes to natural disaster there are things you can’t replicate or replace; joining me to explain how technology can help you in your time of need during a natural disaster is Epson product manager of scanners David Hawkes.
For more information about Epson and their various products visit: Epson.com
For more information about the FastFoto FF-680W visit: Fastfoto.com
Want to hear more of Mason? Check out: MasonVeraPaine.com for the latest interviews. Like Mason on Facebook at: Facebook.com/MasonVeraPaine and follow her on Twitter at: Twitter.com/MasonVeraPaine. Interested in being a guest on the show or wish to send pitches contact us at: Contact@Masonverapaine.com