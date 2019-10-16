Video: Lauren Lapka Gets a Halloween Makeover Care of The 13th Floor Haunted House

WGN Radio traffic reporter and noted Halloween enthusiast, Lauren Lapka, sat down in the PPG Paints Green Room with Evan Hedges, the art director of the 13th Floor Haunted House in Chicago. Take a look at the video below to see Lauren get a full zombie makeover and learn a little bit more about what it takes to create delightfully disturbing creatures.
