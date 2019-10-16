Childcare and Camp Options During 2019 CPS Teachers’ Strike

The Top Five@5 (10/16/19): Chicago teachers go on strike, Mitch Trubisky is questioned on his readiness to play Sunday, Guns N’ Roses hit a new milestone, and more…

Posted 8:47 PM, October 16, 2019, by , Updated at 08:44PM, October 16, 2019

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, October 16th, 2019:

Chicago Public Schools have canceled regular classes for because more than 32,000 teachers plan to go on strike. The trailer for “Bombshell” was released. The film is about the fight inside of Fox News and the sexual allegations against Roger Ailes. Mitch Trubisky faced tough questions from reporters about his readiness to play Sunday against the Saints, and more!

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.