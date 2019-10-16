× The Top Five@5 (10/16/19): Chicago teachers go on strike, Mitch Trubisky is questioned on his readiness to play Sunday, Guns N’ Roses hit a new milestone, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Wednesday, October 16th, 2019:

Chicago Public Schools have canceled regular classes for because more than 32,000 teachers plan to go on strike. The trailer for “Bombshell” was released. The film is about the fight inside of Fox News and the sexual allegations against Roger Ailes. Mitch Trubisky faced tough questions from reporters about his readiness to play Sunday against the Saints, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3689153/3689153_2019-10-17-015753.64kmono.mp3

