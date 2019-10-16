× The Opening Bell 10/16/19: The Riskiest Time Of The Year For Farmers

Fall and winter are said to be one of the most wonderful times of the year, but for farmers, it’s possibly the most hectic time of the year. Michael Matulis (Public Information Officer at The Illinois Department of Labor) joined Steve Grzanich to touch on the risks that comes with harvest season for farmers using combines, tractors and other pieces of machinery quickly to gather everything before the foul weather sets in. (At 15:12) Marc Horner (Certified Financial Planner and CEO of Fairhaven Wealth Management) shared the daunting news about the growing number of older Americans aren’t where they want to be with their retirement savings.