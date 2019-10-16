× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 10.16.19: Your fake ID stories, Phil Vettel’s “Flash Fry,” Jason Van Dyke’s attorney, joining the president for lunch, Illinois’s state of education

John Williams starts the show by asking listeners about their fake ID stories after an Iowa man was arrested with his fake “McLovin'” ID. Then, Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel gives his review of Rooh, an Indian cuisine-inspired restaurant, and then answers your area dining questions in “Phil’s Flash Fry.” Jason Van Dyke officially resigned from the Chicago Police Department, and his attorney, Dan Herbert, joins the show to give John and listeners an update on how the Van Dyke family is holding up, and why he doesn’t believe there was a cover-up of the Laquan McDonald shooting video. Plus President Trump is coming to town! Aaron Del Mar, the Palatine Township Republican Committeeman describes the fundraiser lunch and how you can take part in it and meet the president. Finally, Advance Illinois President Robin Steans breaks down the 43rd place ranking of Illinois education.