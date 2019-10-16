× Supt. Eddie Johnson & Son, CPD Officer Daniel Johnson to Receive “Gift of Life Award.”

The National Kidney Foundation of Illinois will present CPD Chief Superintendent Eddie Johnson and his son CPD Officer Daniel Johnson with the “Gift of Life Award” in recognition of their contributions to the world of kidney disease. Nearly two years ago, 25-year-old Daniel donated a kidney to his father, Eddie, after he was diagnosed with glomerulonephritis, an acute inflammation of the kidney. Superintendent Eddie Johnson and his son, officer Daniel Johnson join in studio to talk about their journey.

Listen to the podcast here: