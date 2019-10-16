Childcare and Camp Options During 2019 CPS Teachers’ Strike

Supt. Eddie Johnson & Son, CPD Officer Daniel Johnson to Receive “Gift of Life Award.”

Posted 2:15 PM, October 16, 2019, by

Ji Suk Yi, Supt. Eddie Johnson , Steve Cochran, CPD officer Daniel Johnson and Dave Eanet

The National Kidney Foundation of Illinois will present CPD Chief Superintendent Eddie Johnson and his son CPD Officer Daniel Johnson with the “Gift of Life Award” in recognition of their contributions to the world of kidney disease. Nearly two years ago, 25-year-old Daniel donated a kidney to his father, Eddie, after he was diagnosed with glomerulonephritis, an acute inflammation of the kidney. Superintendent Eddie Johnson and his son, officer Daniel Johnson join in studio to talk about their journey. 

Listen to the podcast here:

