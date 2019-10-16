× Steve Cochran Full Show 10.16.19 | Blue Line Hero, CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson and Blackhawk Drake Caggiula

On this episode Steve starts the show with the Top 6 at 6, followed by Karen Conti answering legal questions. Later “President Trump” calls in, and Doug Gerald from Gerald Auto Group joins in studio with Executive Director of Hesed House to talk about Blackhawks goals for charity. Plus Chicago’s Blue Line hero, Jean Paul LaPierre talks about what made him react when he realized there was a robber on the train on Sunday visiting from Boston to participate in the Chicago Marathon. Dean Richards has the latest news in entertainment and on this weeks Neighborhood Eats segment, Shawn Podgurski from DMen Tap joins in studio. Blackhawks forward, Drake Cagggiula, CPD Chief Superintendent, Eddie Johnson and son, CPD officer Daniel Johnson, join the show in the final hour.

