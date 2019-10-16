× Roe Conn Full Show (10/15/19): Has NASA been hiding the fact they found life on Mars? Is Mike Rowe everyone’s favorite apprentice?

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, October 15th, 2019:

WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on the viral video of a Boston man in Chicago for the marathon confronting a gun-wielding robbert on the CTA’s Blue Line; Attorney Mike Monico analyzes whether-or-not President Trump can pardon his own lawyer; Adler Planetarium’s Lucianne Walkowicz, PhD explains why a retired NASA scientist is claiming his work on the Viking probe in the 1970s discovered life on Mars; Northwestern Medicine’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jim Adams warns about the virulent strains of flu heading toward Chicago this flu season; The Top Five@5 features LeBron James weighing in on the NBA/China conflict; Everybody’s favorite apprentice Mike Rowe talks about his humble beginnings on QVC and other deep thoughts in his new book “The Way I Heard It: True Tales for the Curious Mind with a Short Attention Span;” Real Clear Politics AB Stoddard tries to convince herself to watch the latest Democratic debate; And the gang looks at the top Halloween search trends for 2019.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3688836/3688836_2019-10-16-012836.64kmono.mp3

