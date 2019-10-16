FILE - This May 4, 2019 file photo shows Dave Matthews of the Dave Matthews Band performing at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival in New Orleans. The Dave Matthews Band are among the 16 acts nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s 2020 class. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP, File)
Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2020 – Who will make the cut?
Music journalist Jim Ryan joins Nick Digilio to look at the new nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and judge who deserves to join the class of 2020.