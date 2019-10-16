× Northwestern Medicine’s Dr. Jim Adams warns that “other countries are having bad flu seasons and as it moves towards Chicago, it looks like it’s going to be a rough one.”

Dr. Jim Adams, Chief Medical Officer and SVP of Northwestern Medicine joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss why this flu season might be worse than last year. Also, Dr. Adams explains why owning a dog may lower your risk of death after a heart attack.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3688822/3688822_2019-10-16-005222.64kmono.mp3

