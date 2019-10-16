× Mark Carman Full Show 10.15.19 | Highlights from the 2020 Democratic Debate, Sports Journalist Kelly Crull, and Mark needs to choose a wedding song

Tonight on WGN Radio’s Nightside Mark Carman takes the mic to discuss the highs and lows of the October 2020 Democratic Debate from earlier in the evening. Then, NBC sports journalist Kelly Crull calls in to discuss the recent Michael Jordan branded event here in Chicago as well as the prospects for the 2020 Chicago Cubs. Finally, basketball stars Darius Miles and Quentin Richardson discuss Kobe Bryant, Mike, LeBron, the best team in Los Angeles, and so much more.