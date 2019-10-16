President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Here’s how to get tickets for Lunch with President Trump!
President Donald Trump speaks during a news conference with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the White House in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
Aaron Del Mar is the Palatine Township Republican Committeeman who is in charge of vending tickets to Lunch with President Trump on Oct 28! Aaron has the details for the event and how you can get tickets to the fundraiser.