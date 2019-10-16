× Financial Planners Come In All Shapes & Sizes

A common misunderstanding is that financial advice is expensive and only for the wealthy. Marc Horner (Certified Financial Planner and CEO of Fairhaven Wealth Management) explained to Steve Grzanich that these days, there is a range of offerings when it comes to finding the right financial planner – there are the traditional long term planners that consumer might be associated with for years, or short term option as short-term (hourly) financial planners are becoming more popular and everything in between.