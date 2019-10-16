× Extension 720’s Swap Meet: “You’re talking to a California Raisins expert”

It’s Wednesday so it must be time to talk about your old junk! Greg Flamm aka The DuPage Picker is here to evaluate your collectibles on the Swap Meet! Do you have some old fishing equipment that is laying around the house and taking up space? Do you think it might be worth some money? How about that classic Michael Jordan rookie baseball card? What about that 1983 Chicago White Sox “Winnin’ Ugly” t-shirt? You have the questions. Greg has the answers. It’s the Swap Meet!

