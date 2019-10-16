FBI Supervisory Special Agent J. Keith Mularski who heads the cybercrime squad at the agencys Pittsburgh field office, displays a screenshot from Darkcode, an English-language "marketplace for cybercriminals", the largest-known "English speaking malware forum" in the world, authorities said, at the National Cyber-Forensics & Training Alliance in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, July 14, 2015. The Justice Department has targeted more than 70 alleged cybercrimals in 20 countries who've been using Darkcode, a members-only online marketplace to buy and sell hacked databases, malicious software and other "products" that can cripple or steal information from computer systems. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
‘Ethical Hacker’ Jason Glassberg on National Cybersecurity Awareness Month
October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Bill and Wendy speak with ‘ethical hacker’ and friend of the show, Jason Glassberg. Glassberg is a co-founder of Casaba Security, a cybersecurity and ethical hacking firm that advises cryptocurrency businesses, traditional financial institutions, technology companies, and Fortune 500s. He explains some of the top scams and threats that people need to know about – plus future threats that may sound like science fiction, but unfortunately, are becoming all too real.
