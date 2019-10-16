Childcare and Camp Options During 2019 CPS Teachers’ Strike

‘Ethical Hacker’ Jason Glassberg on National Cybersecurity Awareness Month

October 16, 2019

October is National Cybersecurity Awareness Month. Bill and Wendy speak with ‘ethical hacker’ and friend of the show, Jason Glassberg. Glassberg is a co-founder of Casaba Security, a cybersecurity and ethical hacking firm that advises cryptocurrency businesses, traditional financial institutions, technology companies, and Fortune 500s. He explains some of the top scams and threats that people need to know about – plus future threats that may sound like science fiction, but unfortunately, are becoming all too real.

