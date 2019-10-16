× Dr. John Duffy explains his take on “Joker” and breaks down “Sad Fishing”

Author and clinical psychologist, Dr. John Duffy joins the Bill and Wendy show. Dr. Duffy shares his take on the new ‘Joker’ movie and the way it addresses mental illness. He also explains what ‘sad fishing’ is and what parents should know and address with their kids.

For more information on Dr. Duffy, his books, and his podcast, visit DrJohnDuffy.com.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.