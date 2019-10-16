Childcare and Camp Options During 2019 CPS Teachers’ Strike

Did NASA find life on Mars in the 1970s? Adler Planetarium’s Dr. Lucianne Walkowicz has the answer

Posted 11:03 AM, October 16, 2019, by , Updated at 07:38PM, October 15, 2019

This photo made available by NASA on Aug. 6, 2004, shows sand dunes less than 1 meter (3.3 feet) high in the "Endurance Crater" on the planet Mars, seen by the Opportunity rover. (NASA/JPL/Cornell via AP)

Dr. Lucianne Walkowicz, an Astronomer at the Adler Planetarium in Chicago, and former Library of Congress Chair in Astrobiology joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss is life was actually found on Mars back in the 1970s as claimed by a former NASA scientist.

