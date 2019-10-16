× Did NASA find life on Mars in the 1970s? Adler Planetarium’s Dr. Lucianne Walkowicz has the answer

Dr. Lucianne Walkowicz, an Astronomer at the Adler Planetarium in Chicago, and former Library of Congress Chair in Astrobiology joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss is life was actually found on Mars back in the 1970s as claimed by a former NASA scientist.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3688819/3688819_2019-10-16-003619.64kmono.mp3

