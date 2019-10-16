× Chicago’s Own Ides of March performs “Blue Storm Rising” for the 55th anniversary

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by Chicago’s legendary rock band, The Ides of March! Today marks the 55th anniversary of the band. They talk about how they got their start in the music business, where their band name came from, and much more. The Ides of March will host their 55th Anniversary Show at Genesee Theatre (203 N Genesee St, Waukegan, IL) on Saturday, October 26th. This is the BIG Ides 55th Anniversary Show, with special guests Mark Farner and Bo Bice!

Listeners can purchase their tickets at www.theidesofmarch.com.

