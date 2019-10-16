CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 24: Chicago Teachers Union President Jesse Sharkey speaks at a rally ahead of an upcoming potential strike on September 24, 2019 in Chicago. With Chicago teachers demanding increased school funding, pay raises, and more healthcare benefits, the rally also featured Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, who praised teachers' work and called for dramatically increased support for public schools nationwide. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)
Chicago teachers are on strike. What happens now?
CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 24: Chicago Teachers Union President Jesse Sharkey speaks at a rally ahead of an upcoming potential strike on September 24, 2019 in Chicago. With Chicago teachers demanding increased school funding, pay raises, and more healthcare benefits, the rally also featured Presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, who praised teachers' work and called for dramatically increased support for public schools nationwide. (Photo by Scott Heins/Getty Images)
Heather Cherone, Chicago City Hall reporter and Managing Editor of The Daily Line, joins Justin on Extension 720 to talk about the latest on the Chicago teachers strike, what parents can do with their children while the teachers on strike, the gap that is keeping both sides from reaching a deal, the long-simmering friction between Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CTU and how long we should expect the strike to last.
This is the podcast for Extension 720. The show originates from Chicago on WGN Radio and features newsmakers, tastemakers and trailblazers. Hosted by award-winning broadcaster Justin Kaufmann, this talk show/audio magazine goes in-depth to help you better understand the city (and world) that you live in.