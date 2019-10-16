× Chicago teachers are on strike. What happens now?

Heather Cherone, Chicago City Hall reporter and Managing Editor of The Daily Line, joins Justin on Extension 720 to talk about the latest on the Chicago teachers strike, what parents can do with their children while the teachers on strike, the gap that is keeping both sides from reaching a deal, the long-simmering friction between Mayor Lori Lightfoot and CTU and how long we should expect the strike to last.

