Chicago power pop veterans The Lilacs still endure after 25 years

Ken Kurson, of the legendary Chicago power pop band The Lilacs, joins Justin on Extension 720 to talk about releasing their first new music in 25 years, why he decided to get The Lilacs back together, never feeling part of the Chicago indie rock scene back in the 90’s, the impetus to walk away from music after some early success, the similarities between playing in a band and being heavily involved in politics and their upcoming show at Phyllis’ Musical Inn.

