Bob Baer on President Trump’s withdrawal of American forces from northern Syria: “We have so few allies in the Middle East, who at this point is going to trust the United States? “

Posted 8:32 PM, October 16, 2019, by , Updated at 08:29PM, October 16, 2019

A Syrian girl who is newly displaced by the Turkish military operation in northeastern Syria, weeps as she sits in a bus upon her arrival at the Bardarash camp, north of Mosul, Iraq, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. The camp used to host Iraqis displaced from Mosul during the fight against the Islamic State group and was closed two years ago. The U.N. says more around 160,000 Syrians have been displaced since the Turkish operation started last week, most of them internally in Syria. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Bob Baer, one of the most accomplished agents in CIA history, now intelligence & security analyst for CNN joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss the latest news happening in Syria. Also, Baer explains how the U.S. carry out a secret cyber attack on Iran in wake of the Saudi oil attack.

