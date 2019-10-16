× Bob Baer on President Trump’s withdrawal of American forces from northern Syria: “We have so few allies in the Middle East, who at this point is going to trust the United States? “

Bob Baer, one of the most accomplished agents in CIA history, now intelligence & security analyst for CNN joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss the latest news happening in Syria. Also, Baer explains how the U.S. carry out a secret cyber attack on Iran in wake of the Saudi oil attack.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3689150/3689150_2019-10-17-014550.64kmono.mp3

