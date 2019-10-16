Blue Line Hero: I Had To Get Close To This Guy, And I Had To Get Close To Him Fast

Boston man Jean-Paul LaPierre, who caught a Blue Line train Sunday morning to the Chicago Marathon, sprung into action when a man with a gun was intimidating passengers. He not only confronted the man, but disarmed him. Jean-Paul joined the Steve Cochran Show to talk about what made him react, how he did in the marathon afterwards and the fictional book that was written about him.

Listen to the podcast here:

