× Blackhawks Goals For Charity

The Chicago Blackhawks have been in the top 10 in goals scored three of the last five seasons. Last year, they put an eye-popping 267 pucks in the back of the net. For the sixth straight season, the Gerald Auto Group is donating $100 for every goal the ‘Hawks score. This year’s beneficiary will be Hesed House.

The mission for Hesed House is to feed the hungry, clothe and shelter the homeless and give people the chance to hope again. Ryan Dowd, the executive director of Hesed House, and Doug Gerald, the president of Gerald Auto Group, stop by the studio to talk to Steve Cochran and Ji Suk Yi about the myths of homelessness, the Goals for Charity program, and the history behind it.