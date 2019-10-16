× Blackhawks Forward Drake Caggiula: It Felt Good To Get A ‘W’

Blackhawks forward Drake Caggiula joined the Steve Cochran Show to talk about the team’s first win of the season and preview this weekend’s home games against the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Washington Capitals. Drake also comments on Coach Jeremy Colliton’s in-game demeanor and has a chance at the end of the interview to take a shot at some of his teammates.