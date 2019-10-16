× Bill and Wendy Full Show 10.16.19: Happy 55th Ides of March

Yusef Salaam was exonerated in 2002 after being wrongly convicted in the 1989 Central Park Jogger case. He joined us at the top of the show to talk about his life after Netflix’s miniseries ‘When They See Us,’ and his upcoming appearance at Chicago Ideas. Ides of March stops by to celebrate their 55th anniversary and they perform “Blue Storm Rising.” Dr. John Duffy explains the social media trend ‘sad fishing’. And, ethical hacker Jason Glassberg talks about National Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.