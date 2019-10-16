Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 10.16.19: Going out of business

Childcare and Camp Options During 2019 CPS Teachers’ Strike

Posted 1:45 PM, October 16, 2019, by , Updated at 01:44PM, October 16, 2019

Sears. Gymboree. Charming Charlie. What do they all have in common? They have all filed for bankruptcy. Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk about stores that could go out of business before the end of 2019. Bill also explains why he does his no sugar diet twice a year.

