Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 10.16.19: Going out of business

Sears. Gymboree. Charming Charlie. What do they all have in common? They have all filed for bankruptcy. Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy talk about stores that could go out of business before the end of 2019. Bill also explains why he does his no sugar diet twice a year.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.