× Ald. Brendan Reilly on City Council’s Black Caucus attempt to delay proposed zoning rules for legal cannabis dispensaries: “Holding up the implementation of the recreational marijuana law here, would be in direct conflict of state law.”

42nd Ward Alderman Brendan Reilly joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss Mayor Lightfoot’s decision to lighten up her stance on prohibiting recreational pot sales in the downtown area. Also, the alderman talks about the City Council’s Black Caucus attempt to delay proposed zoning rules for legal cannabis dispensaries until July 1, 2020.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3689144/3689144_2019-10-17-010144.64kmono.mp3

