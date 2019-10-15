× Wintrust Business Lunch 10/15/19: Costco Chickens, Breaking Up Lake Shore Drive, & IL Universities Struggle

Steve Bertrand, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from the way Costco is keeping up Amazon, to concerning performance with the majority of colleges in Illinois that have been bleeding money year over year.

Segment 1: (At 00:00) Nathaniel Meyersohn, Reporter at CNN Business, explained how Costco is competing with Amazon by charging customers $60-$120 a year simply to walk in their doors, along with what the retailer is doing to further invest in one of their most popular products – their rotisserie chickens.

Segment 2: (At 8:03) Edward McClelland, Author and Reporter appearing in the New York times, The L.A. Times and Chicago Magazine, rolled out the idea of getting rid of Lake Shore Drive because each year the lake is encroaching on the busy local highway.

Segment 3: (At 14:18) Amy Guth, Host of The Crain’s Daily Gist, sorted through the reasoning behind why despite the plethora of choice with local universities in Illinois, they are struggling with their attendance.