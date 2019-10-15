× True Crime with Kelly Pope and Bill Kresse | The impact of ‘Whistleblowers’ with guests Mary Inman and Debra Tolchinsky

Tonight Kelly Pope and Bill Kressy dive in to the world of true crime and whistleblowers with the help of Mary Inman. International Whistleblower Lawyer Mary Inman shares her own personal experiences with whistleblowing and the impact it has on peoples lives an the companies involved. Associate Professor at Northwestern Debra Tolchinsky also joins the crew to discuss her new film “Contaminated Memories” which is premiering at the Chicago International Film Festival.