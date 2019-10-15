× The Top Five@5 (10/15/19): Hunter Biden breaks his silence on Ukraine dealings, LeBron James is under fire for China comments, the Rock & Roll HOF 2020 nominees are announced, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, October 15th, 2019:

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter sat down with ABC’s Amy Robach to discuss his business dealings with Ukraine and China, and how he never thought he would be under so much scrutiny from President Trump. LeBron James is under fire for comments he made about Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey’s tweets on China. The 2020 nominees for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame were announced today, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3688829/3688829_2019-10-16-014129.64kmono.mp3

