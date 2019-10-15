× The Opening Bell 10/15/19: Cable Customers Prepare For A Frequency Re-Scan

Streaming is becoming one of the most popular methods for consumers to watch TV, but there are still millions of Americans who use cable packages and satellites to get their favorite shows. Don Kleppin checked in with Jean Kiddoo (Chair of The FCC Incentive Auction Task Force) to learn what customers using those devices need to do in order to keep their channels as the older telecommunication infrastructures continues to evolve. (At 13:47) Ariana Gibson (Head of Driver Insight at Clearcover) then shared the results of a consumer study that broke down the way people look at car insurance these days and how autonomous vehicles could change the industry going forward.